MAYES, Margie E. Age 92 of Dayton, Ohio went to meet her heavenly father on March 17, 2019. She was a native of Timpson, Texas and had resided in Dayton since 1951. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church until her health started to fail. She was employed by Montgomery County for several years, in addition to being self-employed, where she touched the lives of many. Margie was preceded in death by a son and daughter, her husband of 62 years, Leroy Mayes, parents Sherman and Vella Hooper and she was the last remaining sibling of 12. Margie will be missed by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other friends and family, including a special nephew and niece, Bill and Claudia Hooper. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Xavier L. Johnson officiating. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Service respectfully rendered by H.H. Roberts Funeral Home. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary