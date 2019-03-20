Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St,
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St,
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Mayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margie Mayes Obituary
MAYES, Margie E. Age 92 of Dayton, Ohio went to meet her heavenly father on March 17, 2019. She was a native of Timpson, Texas and had resided in Dayton since 1951. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church until her health started to fail. She was employed by Montgomery County for several years, in addition to being self-employed, where she touched the lives of many. Margie was preceded in death by a son and daughter, her husband of 62 years, Leroy Mayes, parents Sherman and Vella Hooper and she was the last remaining sibling of 12. Margie will be missed by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other friends and family, including a special nephew and niece, Bill and Claudia Hooper. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Xavier L. Johnson officiating. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Service respectfully rendered by H.H. Roberts Funeral Home. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now