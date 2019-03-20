|
|
MAYES, Margie E. Age 92 of Dayton, Ohio went to meet her heavenly father on March 17, 2019. She was a native of Timpson, Texas and had resided in Dayton since 1951. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church until her health started to fail. She was employed by Montgomery County for several years, in addition to being self-employed, where she touched the lives of many. Margie was preceded in death by a son and daughter, her husband of 62 years, Leroy Mayes, parents Sherman and Vella Hooper and she was the last remaining sibling of 12. Margie will be missed by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other friends and family, including a special nephew and niece, Bill and Claudia Hooper. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Xavier L. Johnson officiating. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Service respectfully rendered by H.H. Roberts Funeral Home. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019