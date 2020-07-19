OLINGER (Rakestraw), Margo Marie Margo Marie (Rakestraw) Olinger departed this life on July 11, 2020. Born on July 24, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William Rakestraw and Lena Hodges. A graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1969. She attended Marshall University, Huntington, WV and Wright State University. She was employed with the City of Dayton Parks & Recreation and Victoria Secret Customer Support Center. Preceded in death by son, Marcus; grandmother, Martha Hodges and stepfather John Strange. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving & devoted husband of 47 years, Elbert Olinger; sons, Damon (Latosha) and DeJuan (Towana); daughter, Tiffany; mother, Lena Strange; brothers, Tony Rakestraw, Brett Strange (Cassandra), David Strange (Nina); sisters-in-law, Krezeal Henderson, Zola Williams, Geraldine Grant (Duane Sr.) and Gloria Nukpor (Patrick); brothers-in-law, Wallace Olinger, Larry Olinger (Treva), Roger Olinger (Stephanie) and Harold Olinger; grandchildren, Daniel Ivery, Erionna Olinger, Damarion Ivery, Jasmine (Kegan) Wills, Monet and Mia Colon and Eugene Roberts; great grandchild, K.J. Wills; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Family Graveside Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com