1/1
Margo OLINGER
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLINGER (Rakestraw), Margo Marie Margo Marie Olinger (Rakestraw), departed this life on July 11, 2020. Born on July 24, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William Rakestraw and Lena Hodges. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, 1969. Attended Marshall University, Huntington, WV, and Wright State University. She was employed with the City of Dayton Parks & Recreation and Victoria Secret Customer Support Center. Preceded in death by son, Marcus; grandmother, Martha Hodges and stepfather, John Strange. She leaves her loving & devoted husband of 47 years, Elbert Olinger; sons, Damon (Latosha) and DeJuan (Towana); daughter, Tiffany; mother, Lena Strange; brothers, Tony Rakestraw, Brett Strange (Cassandra), David Strange (Nina); grandchildren, Daniel Ivery, Erionna Olinger, Damarion Ivery, Eugene Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Family Graveside Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved