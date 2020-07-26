1/1
Margorie SPURLIN
SPURLIN, Margorie Jean Marjorie Jean Spurlin, 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Oakwood Village Glaesner Health Center. She was born July 16, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Stephen B. Thomas and Grace Thomas-Williams. She graduated from Springfield High School. Marjorie married James "Spike" Spurlin in 1997. He was the love of her life. Marjorie retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in 1986, after 35 years of services. She was a member of the Retirement Set and a Master Gardener, winning the Home Beautification Award 4 times. Marjorie was an outstanding baker, known for her homemade rolls and apple cobbler. She also had a flair for fashion, enjoyed shopping and took great pride in always looking her best. Marjorie loved the LORD and her family, caring for all of her siblings during their time of illness until their deaths. Marjorie is survived by her brother, William K. Williams of Springfield Ohio; sister-in-law, Barbara Hooper of Dayton, Ohio; nieces, Pamela Price of Columbus, Ohio, Grace (Kenneth) Brown of Springfield, Ohio, Cheryl Fitzgerald of Springfield, Ohio, Sharon (Almuhsee) Muhammad of Columbus, Georgia, and Suzanne Brown of Dayton, Ohio; nephews, Anthony Williams of Springfield, Ohio, David Dorsey of Kansas City, Kansas, and Robin Brown of Virginia; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends. In addition to her parents and spouse, Marjorie is predeceased by her siblings: Iona (Robert) Price, Stephen (Mary) Thomas, Betty (Charles) Dorsey, and Donald (Marguerite) Thomas. Services entrusted into the care of the KINLEY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
