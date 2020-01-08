Home

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
Margretta SOURBEER


1923 - 2020
Margretta SOURBEER Obituary
SOURBEER, Margretta L. Age 96, of Eaton, OH passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born December 29, 1923 in Richmond, IN to the late Stanley and Katherine (Rhoades) Cail. She was a 1943 graduate of Jackson High School; she retired from J.C. Penney's Store in Richmond; was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ; and was a member of the Western Ohio Pony Association. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Roy T. Sourbeer in 2002; brother Richard Cail; and sister Virginia McCampbell. She is survived by her daughters Sherry (Jim) Hartings of Vandalia, Nancy (Larry) Erbaugh of Eaton and Betsy (Keith) Kemp of West Manchester; grandchildren: Nick (Kelly) Hartings, Chris Hartings, Steve Hartings, Rebecca (Doug) Palen, Jason (Jaclyn) Erbaugh, Justin (Deanna) Erbaugh, Jackie (Mark) Kemp-Markus and Chad (Stephanie) Kemp; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:30 pm until time of funeral service at 1:30 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Kyle Herrmann officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020
