Marguarite FLOHRE

FLOHRE, Marguarite Ruth A lifelong resident of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL, to the late Owen and Helen Truitt. Also preceding her in death is her husband, William A. Flohre, and son, Michael J. Flohre. Marguarite is survived by her daughter, Marcia E. Cole, and son, Mitchell S. Flohre; grandson, Shawn Flohre, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a former Board Member of the Sightless Children's Club, a volunteer at St Helen's Catholic Church for many years, and retired from MTL Systems as a Graphic Designer. Marguarite was a passionate gardener and will be missed by everyone that knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 18 at St. Helen's Catholic Church. She will then be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
