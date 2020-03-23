|
BOYLE, Marguerite "Marge" Age 102, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday March 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, John (Joy) Boyle III and Mike Boyle; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and one sister, Betty Thomas. Private Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church will take place at a later date. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences and full obituary may be seen at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 23, 2020