Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite BOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite BOYLE Obituary
BOYLE, Marguerite "Marge" Age 102, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday March 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, John (Joy) Boyle III and Mike Boyle; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and one sister, Betty Thomas. Private Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church will take place at a later date. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences and full obituary may be seen at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -