Marguerite BOYLE
BOYLE, Marguerite "Marge" Age 102, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, John (Joy) Boyle III and Mike Boyle; her grandchildren; her great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Bayer; her loving husband, John; and her daughter, Linda Timmer. The Memorial Mass for Marge has been scheduled at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015 on Monday, June 8th at 2:00 pm. Friends and family visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:00 pm at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required at church. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
