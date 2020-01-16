|
MULLIGAN, Marguerite Of Washington Township passed away at age 86 on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Nanticoke, PA to the late, Thomas and Mary (nee Herold) Davison. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Leo Mulligan (2015) as well as siblings, Thomas and Paul. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Cammi) Mulligan, Mary Mulligan (John Gaynor) and Kevin (Debra) Mulligan; grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Mulligan, Kathleen Anne Mulligan, John Thomas Mulligan, James Michael Mulligan and Thomas Pierce Mulligan. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. She attended Hanover High School and graduated from Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1952. She met her future husband Leo while performing in the theater at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Marguerite and Leo were married in 1958. Marguerite received her real estate sales license in 1978 and enjoyed a successful career selling real estate for over 40 years. Some of her career highlights include her election as president of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors in 1998 and being honored with the Distinguished Career Award in 2017. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 17 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Marguerite will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Marguerite would have liked you to remember that "American" ends in "I can."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020