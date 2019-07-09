|
WRIGHT, Marguerite Jeanne "Margo" 7/25/1933 - 7/4/2019 85, was released to heaven at 8:00 pm on July 4, 2019. Margo married the love of her life, Robert Wright in 1951. They were together until he died in 1976. Margo is survived by her 6 loving children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 3 great- grandchildren, sister, brother and his wife. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Kettering Assembly of God. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/173612/Marguerite-Wright/Dayton-OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019