|
|
HOLZMAN, Maria-Angela E. Age 65, a resident of Bealeton, VA passed away on July 18, 2019 at Prince William Medical Center, Manassas, VA. She was an Administrative Assistant for many years doing Social Services. She is predeceased by her parents, Antonio Mannarino and Catherine Mannarino (Colosimo); a brother, Antonio Mannarino, Jr and a sister, Eugenia Mannarino; Survived by her husband, John Albert Holzman, Jr. of Bealeton, VA; a daughter, Cassandra Williams and her husband, Joseph of Richmond, VA; a brother, Frank Mannarino and his wife, Jennifer of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, James and John Williams of Richmond VA; two nieces, Catherine Mannarino and Christina Lenahan of Atlanta, GA; a grand-niece Evelyn Lenahan. A Memorial Mass is planned for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA 20186. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Susan G Komen Foundation. An entombment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 20, 2019