CAPALDO, Maria Carmela Age 91 of Centerville, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Maria was born September 3, 1927 in Bisaccia, Italy to the late Antonio Ciani Fu Michele and Caterina (Arminio) Ciani. Maria went to school in Bisaccia, Italy. She married Arturo Nunziante Capaldo on February 16, 1949. Arturo Emigrated to America and settled in Dayton, OH in 1956. Maria and her 2 sons followed him to Dayton in 1958. She became a proud U.S. citizen on April 11, 1962. She shared 41 wonderful years of marriage to Arturo till his death, December 25, 1990. Maria was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Parish along with St. Mary Church in East Dayton. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting, canning, and cooking. We will all miss her sumptuous Sunday meals of classic Italian dishes with homemade wine, pasta, pasta sauce, pastries and bread. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren around a dinner table. She loved reading the newspaper and watching the Catholic TV Channel EWTN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Dr. Guy (Kathleen) Capaldo of Mansfield and John A. Capaldo of Dayton; grandchildren, Giovanni A. Capaldo and Mario G. Capaldo of Dayton and Dr. Nicholas G. Capaldo of Mansfield, OH; great grandchild, Antonio Capaldo of Dayton; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Dayton and Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arturo; brother Michele Ciani and sister Lucia (Ciani) Imperiale; uncle Sam Ciani and aunt Grace Ciani. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am Friday May 31 at St. Mary Church. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 310 Allen St, Dayton, OH 45410. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019