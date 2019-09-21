|
DAVIS, Maria A. Born September 16, 1953 in Alexandria, VA, to Clarence Jones and Gennotris Slater. Passed away September 18, 2019 age 66. Maria was proceeded in death by her husband Edgar W. Davis, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 sons Edgar W. Davis, III, and Dante Davis (Tanisha), one daughter Angela Davis, 2 sisters Melinda Jones, and Karen Brewster (Earl), grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 8, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, from 11am until time of service 12pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr, Pastor.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 21, 2019