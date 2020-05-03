Home

Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Maria GEORGOPOULOS


1937 - 2020
Maria GEORGOPOULOS Obituary
GEORGOPOULOS, Maria Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Paleohori, Greece on April 22, 1937 to her parents, George and Anastasia (Avrimidou) Hagiapostolou. Maria immigrated to the United States in 1959 when she was brought to Middletown, Ohio by her uncle, Stavros Lazaron. Although Maria graduated high school in Greece, she enrolled in Middletown High School and completed her senior year. She then enrolled in the Nursing program at Miami University Middletown. Soon after, she met Nick Georgopoulos, and the two were married on January 7, 1962. Maria was and one of the original co-founders of Grecian Delight Restaurant with Georgia Papakirk. Maria loved flowers and gardening and was a wonderful homemaker who created a welcoming and comfortable space for all who entered her home. She excelled at cooking, baking and hostessing family gatherings, large and small. She created fond memories for all those in attendance. A dedicated woman to faith and family, she was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown where she served as a Greek School and Sunday School teacher. She was also very active with the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos Society where she was a member for over 50 years. Mrs. Georgopoulos is survived by her three children, Dino (Carrie) Georgopoulos, Ta (Eileen) Georgopoulos, and Georgia (Randall) Hensley; four grandchildren, Stacey, Lauren, Katherine and Emily Georgopoulos; sisters, Evangelia Fotiadis and Chrisoula Palladas, and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Greece. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Loula Mihailidis. Funeral Services will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guest book online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020
