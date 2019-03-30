|
|
MONCADA, Maria C. Age 39 of West College Corner, IN passed away at her residence on Friday, March 22, 2019. Maria was born in Lancaster, California on December 14, 1979 to Juan Jose Moncada and the late Marie (Baker) Moncada. She loved drawing, music, and especially spending time with her family. Maria is survived by her three children, Autumn Moncada, Jason Taylor, and Taylor Humbert; her siblings, Chachita (Matthew Keeton) Moncada, Ma Gauadalupe (Christopher Kelly) Moncada, Juan R. Moncada, Jessica (James Smith) Moncada, and Juan J. Moncada; and her father, Juan Jose Moncada; six nieces and four nephews; her good friends Timothy Taylor and Russell Barnes; her step father Tomas "T.J."Mesa; two step sisters, Lori and Jennifer; and three step brothers, Daniel, Robert, and Mark. Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Moncada; and her aunt Tammy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2019