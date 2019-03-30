Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria MONCADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria MONCADA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria MONCADA Obituary
MONCADA, Maria C. Age 39 of West College Corner, IN passed away at her residence on Friday, March 22, 2019. Maria was born in Lancaster, California on December 14, 1979 to Juan Jose Moncada and the late Marie (Baker) Moncada. She loved drawing, music, and especially spending time with her family. Maria is survived by her three children, Autumn Moncada, Jason Taylor, and Taylor Humbert; her siblings, Chachita (Matthew Keeton) Moncada, Ma Gauadalupe (Christopher Kelly) Moncada, Juan R. Moncada, Jessica (James Smith) Moncada, and Juan J. Moncada; and her father, Juan Jose Moncada; six nieces and four nephews; her good friends Timothy Taylor and Russell Barnes; her step father Tomas "T.J."Mesa; two step sisters, Lori and Jennifer; and three step brothers, Daniel, Robert, and Mark. Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Moncada; and her aunt Tammy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.