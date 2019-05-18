Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
TAYLOR, Maria F. 66, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on Monday, February 9, 1953 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She worked on the production line for Quick Pak. Maria is survived by her sister, Marcelina "Rosie" Cabrales; mother-in-law, Zulena Taylor; nephews, William, Luis & Alex; 5 great nieces; 3 great nephews; 5 great great nephews; 1 great great niece; special friends, Sheila Manning & Dorla Phillips; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delio Taylor; father, Felix Guzman; mother, Maria Rodriguez; step-father, Cecilio Rodriguez sister, Lydia Cabrales and brother, Angel Guzman. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Wes Duff officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial donations may be made to P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 18, 2019
