CORDONES, Marian Age 87, of Kettering passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Marian was born March 14, 1932 in Newark, NJ to the late Hank & Edna Albion. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gregory P. Cordones. Both Marian & Greg grew up in Newark, NJ on Underwood St and were high school sweethearts. Marian had a short career at General Motors until she began her family. She then devoted herself to her husband, children, family activities, and raising weimaraners. She was an avid tennis player, participating in tournaments in Warren, Ohio and Naples, Florida until her late 70's. Marian was a good- natured friend who never met a stranger. Marian is survived by her children, Marta Cordones; Robert Cordones;and Greg (Nell) Cordones; grandchildren, Amy Cordones-Hahn, Caroline Cordones Davis, Samuel Cordones, Amanda Wright and Alison Wright; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Cordones and Bayleigh Wright; sister-in-law Barbara Cordones, niece Kristina Holland, and nephew Robert Cordones. She will be missed by the many friends she made through the years and held in the hearts of her family forever. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Warren, Ohio. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019