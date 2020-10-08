1/1
Marian GILMORE
GILMORE, Marian M. Age 94, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Marian is survived by her loving brother, James McIntosh; and a devoted nephew, Lamanuel (Carla) McIntosh, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct 9, 2020, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Pastor MacKenzie Kambizi, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial Mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
