HOWARD, Marian "Kay" Age 70 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 31, 1948 in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late Robert & Ruth (Haines) Hussey. Mrs. Howard was the Lead in her High School Musical; a graduate of the Miami University and traveled to Europe with the University Choir. She was an active member of the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, participating in the Choir, and she was a member of the Choirs of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and loved singing, and most of all loving her family. Kay was a retired employee of Cambridge Academy in Huber Heights with over 25 years of service. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Rachel Borders. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 1/2 years, Phillip Howard, 2 sons Stephen "Scott" Howard, Phillip Brent Howard and wife Holly, 3 daughters Krista Hoctor and husband Ron, Esther Borders and husband Paul, Gloria Howard and fianc? Justin Lehmann, her brother Robert Hussey, Jr., and wife Margaret, 2 sisters Janet Bowman and husband David, Joy Settlemyre and husband John, her aunt Rozella Haines, 2 special cousins Jo Anne Lindsey and husband Don, Richard Hartman and wife Marilyn, 18 grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Barry Baughman officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church in Kay's memory. Envelopes available at the funeral home. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019