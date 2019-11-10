Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Marian LEVLINE Obituary
LEVLINE, Marian Age 84 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at . She was born in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Alfred and Frances (Foley) Wysong. Marian was employed by Ohio Casualty for 20 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed card playing in various groups in the area. Survivors include five children, Nancy Hornsby, Michael (Joanne) Levline, Donald Levline Jr., Beth Hendrix and Randy (Teresa) Levline; Daughter-in-law, Dessie Flannery; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two sisters, Sandy (Mike) White and Dianne Cornett. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Philip G. Levline on April 3, 2008. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7PM Monday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to . Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019
