Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Donnelsville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian PHARES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian M. (Scanlan) PHARES


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian M. (Scanlan) PHARES Obituary
PHARES (Scanlan), Marian M. 93, of Bethel Township passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in her home. She was born December 24, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of Carl and Jennie (Kirkpatrick) Scanlan and was a 1943 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Marian had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Carlisle since 1952. She was Past Worthy Matron of the New Carlisle Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, and former member of Home City Chapter #258, O.E.S. She is survived by her daughter Karen Wolfberg; two sons and daughters-in-law David and Kim Phares, Herb and Kelley Phares; step daughter and son-in-law Roberta and Jerry Mays; sisters Rita Price and Frances Stokes; sisters-in-law Dora Phares and Marilyn Kelly; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Marian is preceded in death by her husband Robert Phares; brother Paul Scanlan; sister Joann Vance; and step daughter Judy Phares. The family will receive visitors Tuesday from 11 AM. 12 Noon in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service to honor Marian's life will be Tuesday at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Tettau officiating. Burial will follow in Donnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Marian's name to Hospice of Miami Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now