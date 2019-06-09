PHARES (Scanlan), Marian M. 93, of Bethel Township passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in her home. She was born December 24, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of Carl and Jennie (Kirkpatrick) Scanlan and was a 1943 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Marian had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Carlisle since 1952. She was Past Worthy Matron of the New Carlisle Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, and former member of Home City Chapter #258, O.E.S. She is survived by her daughter Karen Wolfberg; two sons and daughters-in-law David and Kim Phares, Herb and Kelley Phares; step daughter and son-in-law Roberta and Jerry Mays; sisters Rita Price and Frances Stokes; sisters-in-law Dora Phares and Marilyn Kelly; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Marian is preceded in death by her husband Robert Phares; brother Paul Scanlan; sister Joann Vance; and step daughter Judy Phares. The family will receive visitors Tuesday from 11 AM. 12 Noon in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service to honor Marian's life will be Tuesday at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Tettau officiating. Burial will follow in Donnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Marian's name to Hospice of Miami Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com. Published in Springfield News Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary