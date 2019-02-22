Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian MUNDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian MUNDAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian MUNDAY Obituary
MUNDAY, Marian M. 93 of Dayton, passed on Tuesday February 12, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1925 in Fayetteville TN to John & Mattie Morehead. Marian worked at Wright Patterson AFB. She retired after many years from GM. Marian contributed many hours of service in church and the community. She contributed as a writer "Lady M" of the Jetstone newspaper and, sang with the Sweet Chariot Choir. She was a loving and faithful member Lighthouse Community Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Mattie Morehead; sisters, Francis Brooks and Romona Wade and a brother, Nepolian Morehead. She is survived by children: Rudolph (Vernell), Jennifer Walls (Milton), Henry (Brenda), Kim S. and Robert D; (15) grandchildren; (35) great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. SATURDAY, February 23, 2019 at LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH 4610 Prescott Ave., with Rev. Ed Harvey, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now