MUNDAY, Marian M. 93 of Dayton, passed on Tuesday February 12, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1925 in Fayetteville TN to John & Mattie Morehead. Marian worked at Wright Patterson AFB. She retired after many years from GM. Marian contributed many hours of service in church and the community. She contributed as a writer "Lady M" of the Jetstone newspaper and, sang with the Sweet Chariot Choir. She was a loving and faithful member Lighthouse Community Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Mattie Morehead; sisters, Francis Brooks and Romona Wade and a brother, Nepolian Morehead. She is survived by children: Rudolph (Vernell), Jennifer Walls (Milton), Henry (Brenda), Kim S. and Robert D; (15) grandchildren; (35) great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. SATURDAY, February 23, 2019 at LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH 4610 Prescott Ave., with Rev. Ed Harvey, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019