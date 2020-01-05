|
OWENS, Marian Hager Of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 in her hundredth year surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on June 5, 1920, the daughter of Richard and Lulie Hager. She is preceded in death by husband William Owens, brother Jack Hager and grandson Billy Glisson. Marian is survived by her children Louise (Ed) Webb, Anne (Bill) Glisson, Stephanie Cramer (John), Dorothy (Jon) Bevis, Charles (Lyn) Cramer and Richele (Bruce) Piper. Her legacy includes seventeen Grandchildren, eleven Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marian grew up in Ashland, Kentucky, and was a competitive diver and horseback rider. She was involved in music and theater and had her own radio show called the Marian Hager Piano Hour. She worked for Dupont during World War II and was a medical transcriptionist. Besides her love of children and animals, she was a loyal Cincinnati Reds baseball fan and a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church, Dayton. A memorial service honoring Marian will be held by her children on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at David's United Church of Christ at 170 West David Road in Kettering, Ohio at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice Unit, Bluegrass Care Navigators. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort, KY. www.rogersfrankfort.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020