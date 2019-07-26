Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
A picnic in celebration of Marian's life
United Church of South Vienna, 227 E. Main St.
South Vienna, OH
Marian White Sample Obituary
WHITE SAMPLE, Marian Patrice 64, passed away on March 14, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. Marian spent the last year of her life in the loving care of her daughter and family, Shoshawna Craycraft, Shane Michael, Haley Craycraft and Ned & Wendy Michael in Palm Coast, Florida. Marian is also survived by her son, David Craycraft Jr.; brothers, Thomas Sample, James Sample, John Sample, Timothy Sample, Daniel Sample and her sister, Kathleen Runyan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Leona Sample and brothers, Stephen Sample and Christopher Sample. Marian spent much of her life in New Carlisle, Ohio where she worked and lived. Marian touched many lives with her kind heart and upbeat personality. A picnic in celebration of Marian's life will be held on July 28, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at the United Church of South Vienna, 227 E. Main St. South Vienna, Ohio. All are welcome.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 26, 2019
