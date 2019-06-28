|
|
WILLIAMS, Marian D. 92, affectionately known as Meemaw, departed on Friday, June 21, 2019, peacefully at home. Graduate of Douglass HS, Huntington, W.Va & Central State Univ. Retired from DESC after 32 years of service. Longtime member of Bethel MB Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Jolly Femmes Bridge Club. Marian was an avid reader, bowler, loved knitting & watching old westerns on tv. Preceded in death by her parents Leonard & Daisy Polley, husband of 53 years Lawrence P Williams, daughter Lynda Shoecraft, brother Dr. William Polley, sisters Doris Hale & Deloris Howard, aunt Leafy Singleton. She is survived by daughter Sheila (Jeff) Nichols of Dayton, sister Norma Jean Fullen, Huntington, W. Va., grandchildren Quentin (Juanita) Hines, Jeffery Nichols, Jr, Jasmine Shoecraft, Las Vegas, NV, & Earl (Caroline) Nichols. Nine great-grandchilden & a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends. Funeral service Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:00 Noon at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends at 10:30. Omega Omega service at 11:00. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 28, 2019