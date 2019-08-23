|
BAILEY, Mariana Carolyn Age 78 of Brookville, was born August 29, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Edison & Mable (Steinbarger) Derringer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. "Dick" Bailey; son, Jerry; brothers, Donald & Edison, Jr. Derringer; sister, Phyllis Smith. Left to remember her is her daughter, Cheryl & husband Gary Cantrell of Gulfport, FL; son, Timothy and wife Jill Bailey of Verona, OH; daughter, Teresa and husband Trace Gayheart of Lake Forest, CA; grandchildren, Jami Russell, Gabriel, Thomas & Jesse Bailey, Abigail Freeman, Kyle Cantrell, Madalynn & Kurt Gayheart; and 15 great grandchildren. Mariana drove the school bus for Brookville & New Lebanon School Districts; was the Bus Supervisor for New Lebanon Schools and drove for Montgomery County Transportation. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grace Brethren Church, 665 Westbrook Rd., Brookville, Ohio 45309. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brookville Handivan in memory of Mariana. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019