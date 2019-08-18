|
|
FISHER, Mariann Age 84, of Dayton, OH passed away on August 13, 2019. Mariann was born on September 1, 1934 in Dayton. She was the daughter of Bernard and Eleanora. Mariann was married to Robert L Fisher in Sept 1955 who proceeded her in death February of 1999. Mariann was employed as a legal secretary while raising a family with husband Bob. Mariann enjoyed playing tennis in her earlier years and became quite competitive at the sport. In her later years, she would spend her time playing cards and doing activities with her friends at the Hithergreen and Charles Lathrem Senior Centers where she was a member. She especially enjoyed traveling and getting together with friends. However, her true passion and love in life was simply celebrating life events with her family. Mariann is survived by her loving children, son, Jeff Fisher (Patty)of Kettering; daughters, Roberta "Bobbie" Logan of Centerville and Mary "Lou" (Greg) Sherwood of Kettering; grandchildren, Erin McAlpine (Greg), Michael Sherwood, Shannon Sampson (Shane), Melissa Sherwood, Katie Lachey (Ryan) and Miranda Fisher; step-grandchildren, Brittany Mullins (Kevin), Casey Naas (Mandy) and Jacob Naas. She is also blessed to have 3 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, and husband, Mariann was preceded in death by her sister, Janice M. Purnell. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. A funeral Mass will commence at 10:30 following the visitation, with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Mariann's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Vitas Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care. As a result, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mariann's name to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Ste 400, Moraine, OH 45439. Newcomer Centerville Chapel has the honor of serving Mariann's family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019