Marianna SCHWABE
1925 - 2020
SCHWABE, Marianna M. Age 95, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1925, in Dayton, OH, to the late Christ and Anna Snell. Marianna was a graduate of Wayne High School. Marianna and her husband Bob proudly owned and operated Schwabe Studio. Marianna is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her 2 brothers, and her great-granddaughter Abby. She is survived by her loving children son; Bob and wife Rosalie; daughter, Ruth and husband Chris Hale; grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Whited, Lori (Gip) Hoagland, Amy (Matt) Mitchell, Melissa (Bryan) McBride, Dimitrios (Autumn) Makridis, Alexandros Makridis, Niki (Elliot) Ridley and 14 great-grandchildren, Chelsea Matlock, Emily Hoagland, Jack Mitchell, Madelynn Mitchell, Luke Mitchell, Sam Mitchell, Heather McBride, Kiersten McBride, Lauren McBride, Nikolaos Makridis, Elliot Ridley III, Anastasia Ridley and IIias Makridis. Private Services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Marianna's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
