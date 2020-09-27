FRAUENKNECHT, Marianne

Marianne Frauenknecht, 80, of Centerville, passed September 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on March 27, 1940, to Lester and Margaret Conaway in Athens, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years, Dale G. Frauenknecht. Marianne leaves to mourn a host of family and friends; daughter, Marsha (John) DeWeese; and son, Mark Llewellyn. Marianne had six grandchildren: Christopher and Joseph (Kayla) Young, Amber (Philly) Nguyen, Dylan (Candice) Frauenknecht, Lisa (Ross) Harrison, and David DeWeese; and seven great-grandchildren: Josh and Olivia Young; Josiah, Kimmi and Aidan Nguyen; and Destiny and Savannah Disher.

Marianne retired from General Motors and was a member of Kettering American Legion Auxiliary Unit 598. She enjoyed reading, organizing book clubs, and collecting antiques. The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare for their wonderful hospice care and Jacki Cobb for surrounding her with love when her family could not be there. Services and Celebration of Life will begin at 2 pm on October 4, 2020, at American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, Ohio.

