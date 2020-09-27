1/
Marianne FRAUENKNECHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRAUENKNECHT, Marianne
Marianne Frauenknecht, 80, of Centerville, passed September 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on March 27, 1940, to Lester and Margaret Conaway in Athens, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years, Dale G. Frauenknecht. Marianne leaves to mourn a host of family and friends; daughter, Marsha (John) DeWeese; and son, Mark Llewellyn. Marianne had six grandchildren: Christopher and Joseph (Kayla) Young, Amber (Philly) Nguyen, Dylan (Candice) Frauenknecht, Lisa (Ross) Harrison, and David DeWeese; and seven great-grandchildren: Josh and Olivia Young; Josiah, Kimmi and Aidan Nguyen; and Destiny and Savannah Disher.
Marianne retired from General Motors and was a member of Kettering American Legion Auxiliary Unit 598. She enjoyed reading, organizing book clubs, and collecting antiques. The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare for their wonderful hospice care and Jacki Cobb for surrounding her with love when her family could not be there. Services and Celebration of Life will begin at 2 pm on October 4, 2020, at American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved