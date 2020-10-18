1/1
Marianne OYER
OYER, Marianne Age 79, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. Marianne was born to James and Eileen Hartley on April 10, 1941. Marianne is survived by two children, Theresa (Teri) Litteral of Beavercreek, OH, and Roman (Romey) A. Schwieterman III of Powder Springs, GA and grandchildren Roman Schwieterman IV and Riley Schwieterman, Lauren and Chris Maloon, Adam and Annie Clifton, Sarah Litteral and David Litteral as well as several great grandchildren. Marianne is also survived by her brothers Robert Hartley of Troy, OH, Dennis Hartley of West Carrollton, OH, and her sister Patricia Oyer of Land O'Lakes, FL. Marianne was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Phillip Hartley and James Hartley. Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, OH 45459. A public Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. For additional information, please read the full obituary online at www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/189212/Marianne-Oyer/Dayton-OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
October 13, 2020
Marianne was one of my cousins. We had many wonderful times growing up in Dayton. She was very kind, funny, and will be missed.
Steve Brown
Family
