URSE, Marianne Paula 1965 - 2019 Marianne Urse passed away peacefully at her home on March 23, 2019. She was a 1983 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School and a 1987 graduate of The Ohio State University. Marianne was an avid traveler seeing the world and living abroad in England and Greece for many years. She had a natural easy way with children and a deep love for animals. Marianne is preceded in death by her dear mother Cherie Graziano Urse and her loving father John S. Urse Jr. She is survived by broken-hearted brothers and sisters: John (Debbie) Urse, Dayton, Ohio; Michael Urse, Broadview Heights, Ohio; Charles (Tara) Urse, Cadillac, Michigan; Carolyn (CJ) Urse Hawkins, Birmingham, Alabama; Rhonda (Jay) Davis, Lakeland, Florida; and Carla (Charles) Gray, Columbus, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, great niece Cora and (step-)mother Geraldine (Robert Foust) Urse. Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel Friday March 29, 2019 at 12 noon. Fr. David Gwinner Celebrant. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Lickng County Humane Society 825 Thornwood Drive Heath, Ohio or the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019