BURNEY, Marie "Phyllis" Age 72 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1946 in Cincinnati the daughter of the late John and Virginia "Jean" (nee Flanagan) Geisz. She is survived by three children Denise (James) Kimbell, Rusty Albertson, and Rob Burney; eight grandchildren Jamie Kimbell, Danielle Kimbell, Cody Kimbell, Samantha (Jason) Sambi, Savannah Albertson, Chloe Albertson, Colin Burney and Kyle Burney; four great grandchildren Peyton Kimbell, Easton Kimbell, Liam St. John, and Ryleigh Sambi; one brother Chuck (Pat) Geisz; one sister Jackie (Dale) Howard; one brother in law Joe Matthews; one sister in law Peggy Geisz. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by one brother Don Geisz; one sister Linda Matthews; and one granddaughter Nicolette Albertson. The family would like to offer a special thanks to aunt Jackie for all the help and support she offered the family during this difficult time. Visitation will be on Thursday June 6, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. The funeral will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Published in Journal-News on June 4, 2019