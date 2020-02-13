|
BUYCKS, Marie D. Age 86 of Dayton, departed this life February 9, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, February 15, 2020 at OMEGA BAPTIST CHURCH, 1821 Emerson Ave., with Pastor Joshua Ward, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020