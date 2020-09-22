1/1
Marie CALABRESE
1922 - 2020
CALABRESE, Marie 98, of Springfield, passed away September 19, 2020, in her home. She was born in Springfield, OH, in 1922 to George and Anna (Leopard) Mitchell. Marie graduated from Catholic Central High School and attended Mt. Saint Joseph College. She began working in Contract Administration at Wright-Patterson throughout the first years of World War II. She married Robert "Dutch" Calabrese who preceded her in death in 2007 and raised their 5 children, Anita (Luke) Geiger, Bethlehem, PA., Rob and Mike, Cheryl Calabrese Moore and Diane (John) Peters, Cincinnati; 9 grandchildren, Robert Geiger, Anna Kratzer, Abby Ogden, Andrea McCoy, Matthew Calabrese, Nick and Jake Moore, Jennifer Snider and Nick Peters; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Geiger and great-granddaughter, Nora Ogden. Marie was one of the first women in Clark County to receive her insurance license and real estate license. She retired from Link Helmuth. Her passion was her love of family, and she was a second mom to many of her children's friends. We would like to acknowledge her close friends Louise and Herman Flannery, and Misty Ackley. Our entire family would like to express our love and gratitude to our cousins, Susie Calabrese Samuels and Karen Miller Payton for their loving care of mom the last week of her life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Church for family and friends. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OIC of Clark County or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
