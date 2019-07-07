CIANO, Marie F. Age 96 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019. She was born January 14, 1923 in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Bittner) Ferrara. A devoted mother of five children, she enjoyed quilting; reading; and loved to dance. Marie was a longtime member of the Catholic Parish at Wright-Patterson AFB; the Officers Wives Club; and the Antique Society. She had a gracious heart; she delighted in her family and friends. Her laugh could fill a room. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Belfiore "Bud" Ciano. She is survived by five children who cherished her, John Ciano, Gus Ciano, MarieElaena (Jack) Carson, Nat (Delia) Ciano, Christie (Bo) Phillips; nine grandchildren, Brody (Pam) Carson, Adam Carson, Nathaniel (Lisa Marie) Ciano, Lisa (Chris) Foltz, Nicole Ciano, Maria (Adrian) Dillingham, Fiorentina (Brian) Williamson, Lance (Tara) Phillips, Nico Ciano; ten great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Belcher, Noah and Jonas Foltz, Brandon Carson, Layla Finley, Aria and Everett Williamson, Luca and Hayden Ciano, and June Marie Phillips. A visitation will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., where a funeral will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Father Don Moss Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019