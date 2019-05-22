|
DAY (nee McGahan), Marie Ann Beloved wife of the late James L. Day. Loving mother of John (Wanda) Day, Stephanie (James) Lovins and James J. day. Cherished grandmother of Maxx (fianc? Jessica Leen) Day. Dear sister of Phyllis (Albert) Stoddard and many nieces and nephews. Marie passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 88 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Memorial contributions may be made to ViaQuest Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019