|
|
EDLEY (Marshall), Marie E. 72, of Springfield, Ohio passed away March 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, W. E. Hennessee Sr; grandsons, Wayne Jr. and W. Elliott Hennessee; sisters, Claudette, Virginia and Joyce Marshall; brother, Steve Marshall; special nieces, Paula Marshall and Whitney Mack. Visitation is Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020