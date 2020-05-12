|
ESPY, Marie J. Beloved Mother and Grandmother Marie Jane Chittum Espy, age 89, of Kettering passed away at home with family by her side on May 7, 2020 after fighting a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born Oct. 22, 1930 to the late Baxter and Dorothy Chittum. Proceeded in death by her son Thomas J. Espy, and her husband of 61 years Everett. C. Espy Jr. Marie retired from Revco as a clerk in 1996. She was a dedicated mother to her 4 children, she treasured and embraced every moment with them. She loved her role as a Grandma and Great-Grandma. She was strong, a fighter, had a vivacious personality, and always found a way to make people around her laugh. She is the loving and devoted mother of Sandra Wheeler of Kettering, whom she lived with, Rebecca (Alan) Rutherford of Bellbrook, and Timothy (Teresa) Espy of Beavercreek. Cherished Grandmother of Heather Blevins, Ashley Fullerton, Danielle (Jonas) Browne, Cameron Wheeler, Bretton Wheeler, Isabella Espy-Howard, Leah Leach and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sisters Jeanne (Mike) Porter of Sarasota, FL, and Barbara (Ron) Stamper of Fairborn, OH. Visitation will be held at Glickler Funeral Home 1849 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45406 Thursday May 14, 2020 from 12 pm- 2 pm. Cremation will follow visitation. A celebration of life will be held in July. Flowers accepted or donations to Bella Care Hospice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020