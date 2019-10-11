Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
3350 Chapel Road
Shandon, OH
Marie HAIRE Obituary
HAIRE, Marie Annette "Anne" Age 69 of Ross, Ohio passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in St. Charles, Illinois on July 21, 1950, the daughter of John and Elaine (Miller) Marty. On February 27, 1970 she married David Haire in Springfield, Illinois and together they had six children. Anne's life centered around her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, David; her children, John-David (Jenna) Haire, Jen (Greg) Waning, Joshua (Nikki) Haire, Jacob Haire, Justin (Lindsey) Haire, Jordan (Adam) Lovik; grandchildren, Abby, Gretchen, Peter, Steffi, Hudson, Carson, Kendyl, Maddox, Jackson, Parker, Max, Royce, and Holden; eight siblings; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Von, and brother Greg. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5 PM. An additional visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Village Life Outreach C/O M. Anne Haire Maternal & Child Care Center, 2900 Reading Rd. Suite 340, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or Anne Haire Endowed Scholarship Fund C/O Marian University, 3200 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 11, 2019
