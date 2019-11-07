Home

HANSFORD, Marie Age 89 of Dayton is resting in the shadow of the Almighty passing away on November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hansford. Survived by her children, Bill Caldwell (Marsha), Kathy Ross (Don), Sharon Hansford, Robin Hobbs, Greg Hansford (Natividad), Rick Hansford, Judy Hansford. Grandchildren Nicholas Ross, Andrew Ross, Emily Hobbs. Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid gardener who loved her rose and vegetable gardens. Her faith, kindness and generosity touched many throughout her long life. May she rest in eternal peace. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In memory of Marie, please consider a donation to . Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Marie's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
