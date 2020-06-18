Marie JOSEPH

JOSEPH, Marie S. 87, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1933, in Rosefork, Kentucky, to the late Anderson Spicer and Emma Anderson. Marie graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA degree in 1972. She worked in the Fairfield school system her entire career from 1960 to 1987. Marie taught elementary and served as a junior high school counselor. In her spare time, Marie enjoyed boating at Brookville lake and spending time with her husband of 61 years and grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Allen and John Joseph, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Allen B. Joseph, Clarence Spicer (brother), Wilson and Wilton Spicer (twin brothers), and Mable Gibbs (sister). A private ceremony will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 18, 2020.