LEMEN, Marie Ezane Opelousas, LA- A Memorial Service will be held for Mrs. Marie Ezane Lemen at a later date at The United Methodist Church in Opelousas, LA. Pastor Regina Hickman will conduct the service. Mrs. Lemen, age 87, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home. Mrs. Lemen although a native of Ville Platte, LA she spent most of her life living in Springfield, Ohio before returning home to Louisiana. She and her husband both licensed pilots enjoyed flying cross country for almost 20 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and going camping with her husband, they were members of the Good Sam Club. Mrs. Lemen will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, George Lemen; son, John Lemen and wife, KarenSue; daughter, Susan Robertson and husband, Floyd; sister, Virgin Dupre; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Adam Fontenot and Doris Deville Fontenot; infant son, Lester Hyre; daughter, Sherrie "Pote" Lemen; grandsons, John Lemen, Jr. and Dr. Christopher Montgomery; and numerous siblings.