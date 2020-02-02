Home

Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Marie MILLAT Obituary
MILLAT, Marie Mae 95, passed away on Jan 27, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Gustav Millat, a daughter, daughter in law and two grandsons, Marie is survived by her son, George Schroeder, her daughter, Lani Morris, her granddaughter and devoted caregiver Renee Weller, and several other grand- and great-grandchildren. Marie was a devout Christian since girlhood and a gifted Bible scholar. She embodied her beliefs and was a mentor and a source of prayer and comfort to many people. Hers was a life well lived and she will be missed by family and friends. No services but please leave your remembrances of Marie at Swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
