MORRIS, Marie Age 85, of Okeana, OH passed away Sept. 23, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Troy Morris, beloved son Randall Morris, dear sister Josephine Collins, and parents Ecil Bailey and Jesse Napier. Originally from Hazard KY, Marie had a long successful career at General Electric Evendale, from which she retired in 1989. Marie is survived by her daughters Sherry Morris Hopper, Kimberly Morris and Jan Colwell; brother-in-law Jimmy Collins (Hazard); daughter-in-law Martha Hall Morris; her grandchildren Aaron Morris (Elizabeth), Abbey Ulrich (Gregory) and Nick Surface (Kirsty); her great-grandchildren Troy Morris, Quentin Ulrich, AJ Surface and Corbin Surface; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. The family extends deep appreciation to Mom's caregivers LaDonna, Jennifer, Heidi, Heather and Jeff and for support from Hospice of Cincinnati. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton OH followed by entombment in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 26, 2019