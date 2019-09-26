Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Morris


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Morris Obituary
MORRIS, Marie Age 85, of Okeana, OH passed away Sept. 23, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Troy Morris, beloved son Randall Morris, dear sister Josephine Collins, and parents Ecil Bailey and Jesse Napier. Originally from Hazard KY, Marie had a long successful career at General Electric Evendale, from which she retired in 1989. Marie is survived by her daughters Sherry Morris Hopper, Kimberly Morris and Jan Colwell; brother-in-law Jimmy Collins (Hazard); daughter-in-law Martha Hall Morris; her grandchildren Aaron Morris (Elizabeth), Abbey Ulrich (Gregory) and Nick Surface (Kirsty); her great-grandchildren Troy Morris, Quentin Ulrich, AJ Surface and Corbin Surface; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. The family extends deep appreciation to Mom's caregivers LaDonna, Jennifer, Heidi, Heather and Jeff and for support from Hospice of Cincinnati. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton OH followed by entombment in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now