Marie PLANEY
PLANEY (Doyland), Marie May Age 100, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She had worked for over 15 years at FOX Cleaners in Dayton. Marie was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She enjoyed shopping, going to fairs, knitting and traveling to Toronto, Canada. She is survived by her loving daughter: Patricia Planey, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and May Doyland, husband and two sisters. The family would like to thank Dr. Joe Studebaker, Dr. Mehan, Kettering Home Health Care, physical therapist Melissa, occupational therapist Vernon, nurse Kaylee, Home Instead Senior Care, caretaker Kaunda Maxwell, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton nurse, April Smith, nurses' aides, Faith and Lois, Chaplain Rhonda Alderman and social worker, Michelle Barr for the compassion and wonderful care given to Marie. A public walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Minnich Cemetery in Union. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
