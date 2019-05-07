SCOTT-HAMIED, Marie Born December 22, 1975, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 43. She was the daughter of Donna and Robert Scott; also survived by her brothers Rob Scott, John (Angela) Scott, and Stephen (Jennifer) Scott; uncles David (Susan) Scott, Gene (Geralyn) Lunsford, and Roger (Teresa) Lunsford; cousins Cary (John) Tomoser, Pamela (Jeremy) Humble, and Patricia (Tom) McKenna. Marie loved horseback riding and her horse Honey, and participated in 4-H activities. She enjoyed art and drawing with her friends at We Care Arts. Marie also enjoyed her friends at The Lighthouse and their activities playing pool, playing cards, and field trips. She loved vacationing at Cape Cod in the summer with her parents. Marie was married in 1995 and widowed in 2001. She loved watching football and basketball, both on the field and on television. Marie was very proud of her family and loved her dog Max. She was a parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church. Marie always loved planning and decorating for the holidays, and spending time with her family. A Mass of Christian burial for Marie will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. in Beavercreek. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 am at church. Interment to follow the service at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd. in Fairborn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Hamied family. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary