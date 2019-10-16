|
|
SWALES, Marie 94, passed away on Monday. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Stella (Hurst) Pennington. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dan (wife Sharon) Morris Sr., Tom (wife Nancy) Morris; daughter, Sandi (husband Richard) Baer; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Liz" Morris; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert "Bud" Swales; son, Gary Morris and her siblings, Isaiah Pennington, Elmer Pennington, Herman Pennington, Dorothy Reid, Ralph Pennington Sr., Roy Pennington. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm at Bright Christian Church, Bright, IN. Funeral will be at 12 pm. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2019