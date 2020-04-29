|
BOWLBY, Marietta 93, passed away peacefully due to natural causes on April 28, 2020, in Oxford, OH. Helen Marietta Higley Poetter Bowlby was the daughter of Louetta and Everett Higley, born on April 24, 1927 in Topeka, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands the late Rev. Howard Poetter (1976) and R.E. (Bill) Bowlby (2007), and her daughter Anne Poetter (2008). She is survived by her two sons Karl (Sarah) Poetter of Melbourne, Australia, and Thomas (Christine) Poetter of Cincinnati, Ohio, and daughter Dr. Vivian (Ken Hicks) Poetter of North Carolina; grandchildren Mitchell Poetter, Samuel (Taylor) Poetter, Adam Poetter, and Amelia Poetter; and her step-children Ann (Tom) Habley, David (Julie) Bowlby, and Jonathan (Barbara) Bowlby and their families. Marietta grew up in Osawatomie, KS, graduating from high school in 1944 and from the University of Kansas in 1950 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Following 25 years of marriage and family and in support of Howard's ministry in the United Church of Christ, including formative years in St. Marys, OH, at St. Paul's UCC (1961-1976), she began a 10-year career as an occupational therapist at Lima Memorial Hospital following Howard's death. She maintained an active license in OT through ongoing professional development for more than 30 years before beginning her career as an OT. She retired from Lima Memorial and married Bill in 1988, residing with him in Springfield, IL, until his passing in 2007. For the past 13 years Marietta resided in Oxford, Ohio, at the Knolls of Oxford Retirement Community. Marietta was an active church and community member over many decades in several communities, especially enjoying membership later in life in PEO. In addition to her love for and commitment to family, and her lifelong interests in learning and travel with friends and crafts of all kinds, Marietta developed a passion for collecting pins and wore them, talked about them, and displayed them in her homes with flair through most of her adult life. Private family burial rites will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys, Ohio, on May 2, 2020, and a visitation for family and friends will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Marietta's life with a memorial are asked to make a donation to Ohio at www.give.specialolympics.org. Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, Ohio, is entrusted with Marietta's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to her family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020