Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilee Abney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilee Abney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilee Abney Obituary
ABNEY (DeGreif), Marilee Age 69, of Oxford, passed away November 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, kind, creative person and sassy until the very end. She was born to Russell DeGreif and Mary Ridenour in Richmond, Indiana in 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth DeGreif. Marilee married Lanny Abney in 1972. She is survived by her children, Kristina Abney (Dana Henrichsen), Kelly Abney, Jason Abney (Chasity) and grandchildren, Bryana and Brody. Also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilee graduated from Union County High School, College Corner. She worked at GTE in Oxford for a time before becoming employed at Miami University. Marilee worked at the Miami University Libraries for 30 years, where she enjoyed cataloging art and children's books. After retirement, Marilee spent her summers babysitting Bryana and Brody, where they created many happy memories. Marilee liked working in the flower garden and was an avid animal lover. Her little dog Maggie was her best friend and they enjoyed going for rides and looking for squirrels. Family will receive friends at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford OH on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-5:30 pm, with a service at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grove Veterinary Clinic, 1645 US 27, Liberty, IN 47353, or an animal shelter of your choosing. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -