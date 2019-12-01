|
ABNEY (DeGreif), Marilee Age 69, of Oxford, passed away November 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, kind, creative person and sassy until the very end. She was born to Russell DeGreif and Mary Ridenour in Richmond, Indiana in 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth DeGreif. Marilee married Lanny Abney in 1972. She is survived by her children, Kristina Abney (Dana Henrichsen), Kelly Abney, Jason Abney (Chasity) and grandchildren, Bryana and Brody. Also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilee graduated from Union County High School, College Corner. She worked at GTE in Oxford for a time before becoming employed at Miami University. Marilee worked at the Miami University Libraries for 30 years, where she enjoyed cataloging art and children's books. After retirement, Marilee spent her summers babysitting Bryana and Brody, where they created many happy memories. Marilee liked working in the flower garden and was an avid animal lover. Her little dog Maggie was her best friend and they enjoyed going for rides and looking for squirrels. Family will receive friends at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford OH on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-5:30 pm, with a service at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grove Veterinary Clinic, 1645 US 27, Liberty, IN 47353, or an animal shelter of your choosing. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019