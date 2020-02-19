|
SHOUGH, Marilou E. Age 81 of Clayton, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Marilou started with Ginghamsburg Ministries in 1990 and helped with numerous programs, such as: the Clothesline, Choir, Emmaus Walk, Lay Pastor, Bridge Builders, UM Marriage Encounter, Life Group and money counter. Outside of church, she volunteered with the Puppeteers for Suicide Prevention, Intercity Team Effort for Children, a Blood Donor for 30+ years, and a Caregiver for 11+ years. Marilou had a passion for volunteering, her church, and her family. She will be truly missed. She is survived by her children: Mark Shough, Mindy (Jeffrey) Burkett, and Matt (Shannon) Shough, grandchildren: Joshua Shough, Lyndsay Brock, Johnathon (Amanda) Burkett, Jason (Chelsea) Burkett, Jessica (Jacob) Manley, and Kasey (Nathan) Whitlatch, great-grandchildren: Dignan, Morgan, Jadan, Henry, Lilly, Lawson, Ben, Skylor, Sarah, and Eli, siblings: Terry Smith, Bobbi Jourdan, and Ronald (April) Smith, her Ginghamsburg and Ft. McKinley Families, many uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Donald Shough Sr., son: Donald Shough Jr., and parents: Robert and Manie Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church. Interment immediately to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Memorial contributions can be made to Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020